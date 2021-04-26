Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$525.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$540.00 to C$525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$500.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$489.58.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$461.94 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$302.33 and a 12 month high of C$489.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$465.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$443.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500006 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.