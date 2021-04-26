The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MIDD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.56.

MIDD opened at $182.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $185.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.94.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

