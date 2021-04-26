Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Metro from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.89.

MRU opened at C$57.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.08 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

