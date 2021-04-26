Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

