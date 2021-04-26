J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.19.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.20 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

