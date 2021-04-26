Avangrid (AGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avangrid to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AGR opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

