EverQuote (EVER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $956.76 million, a PE ratio of -108.38 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $472,301.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,058,349. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $258,372.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,483,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,230 shares of company stock worth $4,130,528 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

