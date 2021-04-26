Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.47.

NYSE FCX opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

