Morgan Stanley Upgrades Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danske Bank A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

