Raymond James Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$17.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a na rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.33.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:SMU.UN opened at C$16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$9.08 and a 52 week high of C$16.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.