Nestlé’s (NSRGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nestlé from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $120.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.64. The company has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $103.18 and a 12 month high of $122.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,290,000 after buying an additional 143,135 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 6.2% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,352,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

