Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSRGY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue raised shares of Nestlé to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $103.18 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $3.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,290,000 after buying an additional 143,135 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,352,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.