Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Raised to $20.00 at Mizuho

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,734,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $35,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

