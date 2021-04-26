Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to post sales of $3.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.06 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $263.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.85. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $153.72 and a 52-week high of $266.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after acquiring an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

