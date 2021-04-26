CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised CaixaBank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered CaixaBank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

CaixaBank stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.07.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

