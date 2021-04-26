Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HESAY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $127.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.22. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

