MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33.

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,990.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

