Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE GGG opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,506. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

