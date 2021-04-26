C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

