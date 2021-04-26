Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

