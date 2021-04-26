Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $211.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.32.

TSCO stock opened at $189.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $191.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $95,201,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

