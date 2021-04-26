Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.13.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $259.98. The company has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

