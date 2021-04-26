Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPC. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $123.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.78.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

