Employers (NYSE:EIG) Raised to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:EIG opened at $41.06 on Friday. Employers has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $18,132,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $3,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Employers by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Employers by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

