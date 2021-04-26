Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHIP. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of SHIP opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $143.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

