Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.40.

MGA stock opened at $97.68 on Friday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

