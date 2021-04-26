Precision Drilling’s (PD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PD. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling to an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.36.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$31.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.88. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.18. The firm has a market cap of C$416.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

