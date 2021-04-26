Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Oyster Point Pharma in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OYST opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $539.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.38.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

