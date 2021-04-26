Piper Sandler Comments on Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Insurance in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $285.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 546,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 154,809 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

