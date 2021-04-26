Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $214.00 Price Target at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $256.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.85.

Shares of ENPH opened at $166.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.23. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

