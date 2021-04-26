FY2022 EPS Estimates for Safestore Holdings plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Safestore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safestore’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

SFSHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safestore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of SFSHF opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. Safestore has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

