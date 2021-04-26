William Blair Comments on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vail Resorts in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.85.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.21.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $333.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.40. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $153.09 and a 1 year high of $334.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,224,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

