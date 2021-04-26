Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.91 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 77,375 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

