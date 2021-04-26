Wedbush Boosts FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target to $70.00

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Motco bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FirstCash by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

