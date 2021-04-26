PPD (PPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect PPD to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPD opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. PPD has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $46.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday. Truist cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Insiders sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 in the last 90 days.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

