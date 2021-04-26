DZS (DZSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect DZS to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect DZS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $391.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DZSI. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DZS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

