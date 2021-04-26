Tetra Tech (TTEK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $133.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $64.83 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

