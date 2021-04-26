Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Shares of WHR opened at $238.94 on Friday. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $246.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,762 shares of company stock worth $11,022,148 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 259,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

