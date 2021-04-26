Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $78.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PNR. Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.