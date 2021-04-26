Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $116.01 on Friday. Quidel has a 1 year low of $105.93 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quidel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

