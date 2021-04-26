ATB Capital Trims Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$24.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.67.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$16.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$13.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total transaction of C$50,617.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,607,384 shares in the company, valued at C$60,865,586.54. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $399,350 over the last 90 days.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

