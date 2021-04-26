KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBCSY stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.