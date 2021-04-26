KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
KBCSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.
KBCSY stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
