Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRU. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Metro to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.89.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU stock opened at C$57.25 on Thursday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$14.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.63%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.