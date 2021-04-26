Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTRAF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57. Metro has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

