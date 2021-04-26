Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Landstar System, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Landstar System in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.33.

LSTR stock opened at $171.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.45 and its 200-day moving average is $146.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $99.02 and a twelve month high of $179.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

