Reviewing Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics N/A -8.63% -5.57% Bandwidth -8.90% 0.86% 0.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Bandwidth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics N/A N/A -$3.32 million N/A N/A Bandwidth $232.59 million 14.83 $2.49 million ($0.43) -320.95

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grid Dynamics and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Bandwidth 0 1 7 0 2.88

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.05%. Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $192.86, indicating a potential upside of 39.74%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Grid Dynamics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

