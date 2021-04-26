Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Moody’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 115,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $327.73 on Monday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $329.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

