DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.64.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign stock opened at $224.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of -190.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.