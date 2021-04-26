Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Computer Task Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $175.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $101.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 130,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 204,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

