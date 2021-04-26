CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) PT Raised to $17.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $471.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.48.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

